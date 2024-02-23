

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Friday on safe-haven buying amid persisting concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. A slightly weak dollar contributed as well to the bullion's rise.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.77 in the New York session, after having climbed to 104.05 in the European session, was weak at 103.88 a little while ago, recording a marginal loss.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $18.70 at $2,049.40 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 1.4% in the week.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.198 at $22.982 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8800 per pound, down $0.0170 from the previous close.



Yemen-based Houthi rebels have added submarine weapons to their arsenal as they ramp up attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



In the last 24 hours, the Iran-backed rebels launched attacks on an Israeli city, a British cargo ship, and a U.S. warship.



Data on personal income and spending, due next week, is likely to provide more clues about the outlook for Fed's interest rate moves. The data is crucial as it includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity.



