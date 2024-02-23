

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google issued an apology for its AI chatbot Gemini, generating images of historical figures with inaccurate racial and ethnic depictions, attributing the errors to its attempt to create diverse results.



The statement was made in response to criticism regarding the portrayal of white historical figures like the US Founding Fathers and Nazi-era German soldiers as people of color.



Jack Krawczyk, the head of product for Google's AI division, acknowledged that Gemini created images showing white historical figures as black, Native American, or Asian, including the Founding Fathers and the pope. Krawczyk stated that efforts are being made to address and rectify the inaccuracies promptly.



Google did not specify the images deemed incorrect but reiterated its commitment to resolving the issues, saying that the inaccuracies highlighted the need to improve diversity representation in generative AI due to existing biases and stereotypes.



Google emphasized its commitment to representing a global user base accurately and addressing bias in image generation, while Elon Musk also criticized Google and promoted his own AI alternative, Grok, as past incidents involving diversity mishaps, such as Google's photo app labeling a black couple as 'gorillas,' have also been associated with the company.



Google Gemini, now known as Gemini, was launched in limited release in March 2023 as a chatbot powered by Google's language model.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken