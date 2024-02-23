Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Serra Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: SEEM) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("Serra" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Patrick Donnelly as President & CEO and Grant Wechsel as Director of the Company. Vince Sorace, Chairman of the Company, will assume the position of Interim President and CEO.

Vince Sorace, Interim President & CEO comments: "We would like to thank Patrick and Grant for their efforts and contributions to the Company over the past few years, and we wish them well in their new endeavours."

About Serra Energy Metals Corp.

Serra Energy Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of green metal projects, with an emphasis on identifying and investigating exploration targets that are drill-ready and situated near infrastructure.

Vince Sorace

Interim President and CEO

For further information regarding Serra, please visit our website at www.serrametals.com.

