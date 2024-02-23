

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar remained subdued on Friday with traders awaiting some crucial economic data for more clarity on the outlook for Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.



The Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending is likely to be in focus next week, as it includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity are also due in the coming week.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.77 after having climbed to 104.05 in the European session, recovered to 103.96, the previous closing level.



Against the Euro, the dollar was up slightly at 1.0822, and against Pound Sterling, it eased marginally to 1.2671.



The dollar is little changed against the Japanese currency, fetching 150.53 yen a unit. The Aussie is down against the dollar at US 0.6564. Against Swiss franc, the dollar is slightly stronger at CHF 0.8811. The dollar has firmed against the Loonie to C$ 1.3507.



