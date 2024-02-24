

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $37.57 billion or $26,043 per Class A share from $18.08 billion or $12,355 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



Investment and derivative gains was $29.093 billion compared to $11.455 billion a year ago.



Operating earnings grew to $8.481 billion from $6.625 billion in the previous year.



Meanwhile, Berkshire said it used about $2.2 billion to repurchase its shares in the fourth quarter bringing the total for the year to about $9.2 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



