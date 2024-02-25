TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent on year, accelerating from 1.6 percent in the previous month.
Singapore will provide January data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year. That follows the 1.7 percent monthly decline and the 2.5 percent annual drop in December.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Makha Bucha Day and will reopen on Tuesday
