

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release January figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent on year, accelerating from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide January data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year. That follows the 1.7 percent monthly decline and the 2.5 percent annual drop in December.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Makha Bucha Day and will reopen on Tuesday



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken