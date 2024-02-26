The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.02.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.02.2024Aktien1 CA88355G1000 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. CDR2 US45674M1018 Informatica Inc.3 CA65344N1078 NexPoint Hospitality Trust4 US54572F1012 Lotus Technology Inc. ADRAnleihen1 US14913UAF75 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.2 US14913UAJ97 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.3 NO0013162743 Advanzia Bank S.A.4 DE000DW6ABP1 DZ BANK AG5 DE000DW6ABQ9 DZ BANK AG6 US23338VAV80 DTE Electric Co.7 USP58072AY87 Inversiones CMPC S.A.8 US665772CY38 Northern States Power Co.9 XS2773062471 Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.10 US963320BC98 Whirlpool Corp.11 XS2772266420 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.12 XS2772266693 American Medical Systems Europe B.V.13 XS2769426623 Avis Budget Finance PLC14 US14913UAK60 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.