Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company commercializing the patented ReGen process to upcycle used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to provide an update regarding incremental pilot studies, the issuance of its 6th U.S. patent and the engagement of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") for automated market making services.

Pilot Study

Building on prior, successful pilot study work completed by Koch Modular Process Systems ("KMPS"), a subsidiary of Koch Industries, KMPS has commenced additional pilot testing at its Texas facilities. The primary purpose of this work is to generate samples of modified base oil products requested by major offtake purchasers. As the process designer for ReGen III's Molecular Separation Unit ("MSU"), KMPS brings over 40 years of industry experience specializing in liquid-liquid extraction systems. The pilot study is expected to wrap up in mid-April 2024, at which time the Company will deliver additional samples to these offtake parties.

Tom Lawlor, Chief Operating Officer of ReGen III, states, "During the course of 2023, offtake parties from around the globe, including oil and gas Majors, Super-Majors, international traders and lubricant blenders, have shown serious interest in our suite of sustainable products, resulting in robust demand for samples. In addition, potential new markets have been identified for modified base oils. KMPS' pilot studies on our MSU will not only generate more samples but will also further validate feedstock properties, optimize yields of critical offtake products, and re-confirm the API properties of our base oil products, all of which are critical to our ongoing discussions with offtake parties."

Patent Update

Further to the Company's press release of December 20, 2023 ReGen III received its official patent certificate (Patent Number: 11873463) on January 16, 2024 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the method and system for re-refining and upgrading used oil, resulting in 18 patents issued, allowed, or accepted for the Company's ReGen process, in addition to fourteen (14) patents pending globally.

Market Maker Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market-making services, including the use of ICP's proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Under the agreement, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an Initial Term of four (4) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

