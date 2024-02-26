Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ES4W | ISIN: BMG611881019 | Ticker-Symbol: 3O41
Tradegate
23.02.24
18:52 Uhr
16,700 Euro
-0,200
-1,18 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70016,90010:57
16,70016,90010:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL
LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL A16,700-1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.