Vibrantz Technologies today announced the impressive results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) evaluating the greenhouse gas emissions of its high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM), a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). The LCA analyzed Vibrantz's processes at its existing Tertre, Belgium, facility and planned production in Tampico, Mexico. At only 0.5 kilograms (kgs) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emitted per kg of HPMSM for the company's current Tertre HPMSM production, and an expected 1.8 kgs of CO2e per kg of HPMSM at its planned Tampico production, both results demonstrate a carbon footprint up to 80% lower than publicly available data for other existing and proposed HPMSM producers.

Vibrantz's Tertre facility has supplied the global EV value chain with battery-grade manganese sulfate for more than 10 years, while its growing Tampico site has manufactured a range of manganese chemicals at industrial scale for over 30 years. The company recently announced the addition of up to 45,000 additional metric tons per year of battery-grade manganese sulfate capacity in Tampico. Production in both Tertre and Tampico support the automotive industry's goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

"These results underscore our commitment to serving as a reliable producer of sustainable battery-grade manganese sulfate and advancing the global energy transition," said D. Michael Wilson, Vibrantz president and CEO. "At Vibrantz, we recognize that we are just one part of the collective effort needed to drive a carbon-conscious society and we are proud of the important role we play in enhancing the EV value chain."

"From our inception nearly two years ago, we have been steadfast in ensuring our actions are aligned with our commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen," said Alison Landis, vice president, associate general counsel and lead of Vibrantz's Corporate Social Responsibility Council. "These LCA results demonstrate our dedication to transparency and corporate social responsibility, and we look forward to conducting and sharing LCA results for additional key technologies."

This cradle-to-gate analysis was conducted by Sphera according to ISO 14040 and 14044 as part of an initiative by The International Manganese Institute and considered direct and indirect emissions and raw materials. Learn more about Vibrantz's 50-plus years of experience as a trusted and reliable supplier of high-quality manganese technologies.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 4,000 people and operates 61 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

