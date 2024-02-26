Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH) is excited to announce that Brian Cuban has been elected by our firm as an Advisory Board Member. Mr. Cuban will bring decades of experience in legal and corporate leadership, and a long track record of coaching diverse professionals around the world.

Brian Cuban, the younger brother of the former principal owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, is an attorney, author, and mental health awareness and recovery advocate. He is a graduate of Penn State University and The University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Brian has been in long-term recovery from alcohol, cocaine, and bulimia since April of 2007. He is the author of the best-selling book, The Addicted Lawyer, Tales of The Bar, Booze Blow & Redemption. His debut novel, The Ambulance Chaser, was released as the #1 selling debut paperback thriller with a second, The Body Brokers, due to be published Christmas of 2024: www.briancuban.com





Mr. Cuban has spoken at law firms, conferences, non-profit events, colleges, and universities across the United States and Canada. He also writes extensively on these subjects. His columns have appeared on CNN.com, Foxnews.com, The Huffington Post, The New York Times, and in online and print newspapers around the world.

"Brian has long been a visionary in healthcare, from the perspective of a patient, a lawyer, and an advocate. His tremendous insight, experience, and passion bond perfectly with the mission of CBIH to improve cannabinoid medicine as a builder of new treatments for a healthier society. In the same way, CBIH is excited to follow legal, marketing and business guidance that Mr. Cuban will be bringing to the table," said Dr. Ugochi, CBIH's Clinical Trials Director.

"The substantial/tangible strength of a company such as CBIH lies in its unconditional eagerness to work for a better life for millions of patients that are seeking alternative treatments. Collaborating with cannabinoid experts that never lose heart in a challenging industry, is an enormous added value for me as a lawyer, writer, patient and as an individual." Brian continues, "That's why I couldn't be more excited to join CBIH and add my nearly 37 years of knowledge of the law, health, substance abuse therapies, and marketing. I know we can tackle the most complex pharmaceutical and cannabis industry challenges we will face."

As an experienced leader, Cuban has been a vocal advocate for improving mental health services for professionals, veterans, and their families. Brian Cuban began his legal tenure more than 40 years ago, undertaking a broad range of endeavors before becoming an author in 2013, accumulating new experience in sales, management, and marketing. Mr. Cuban has made healthcare and law key priorities in his journey, and CBIH is excited to make groundbreaking decisions with Cuban as an advisor, that can help shape the future of pharmaceutical and cannabinoid medical development.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

