

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported Monday net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $134.65 million or $0.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $154.98 million or $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.59 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter grew 9.7 percent to $4.53 billion from $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $4.48 billion for the quarter.



