Red Light Holland will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Thursday, February 29, 2024





CEO Todd Shapiro and CFO David Ascott of Red Light Holland will conduct a live Q&A immediately after the financial markets close on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, prior to the opening of the financial markets on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The Company's third quarter 2024 financial and operational results will be available under the Company's SEDAR PLUS profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.redlight.co/investors.

The Company is also excited to have a live Q&A session at 4pm (EST) on Thursday, February 29, 2024 with Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro and Chief Financial Officer, David Ascott.

"We are excited to announce our latest third quarter results before Market open this Thursday and, as well, we look forward to answering all of your questions. I encourage all of our Shareholders to take part in the Q&A as we pride ourselves on being transparent, candid and open with all of our loyal supporters and valued Shareholders. We remain confident in our strategic goals and personally I love meeting our Shareholders. So please - I hope we have a huge on-line turnout for the upcoming Q&A," said Todd Shapiro CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

The Company will provide an online link for the live Q&A on Thursday, Feb 29th, in the early morning, via a press release including the highlights from the Company's third quarter 2024 financial and operational results

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of the release of the Company's financial and operational results; the date, time and location of the Q&A session; and the Company providing an online link for the Q&A session.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company will release financial and operational results on the date and time outlined herein; the date, time and location of the Q&A session will be as outlined herein; and the Company will provide an online link for the Q&A session.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks that the Company will not release financial and operational results on the date and time outlined herein; the date, time and location of the Q&A session will not be as outlined herein; Todd Shapiro or David Ascott will be able to attend the Live Q&A session; and the Company will not provide an online link for the AGSM and Q&A session.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199210

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.