Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement to Replace Expiring Prior Shelf Registration

CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that the Company filed a Form S-3 shelf registration on February 23, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to replace its currently effective shelf registration statement that expires in April 2024 pursuant to SEC rules.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. At the end of 2023, Citius completed enrollment in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. Citius has recently resubmitted the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius previously announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Ilanit Allen

[email protected]

908-967-6677 x113

