

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese automaker BYD (BYDDY) unveiled a new electric supercar under its high-end brand Yangwang to compete with premium car makers like Ferrari.



BYD introduced U9 supercar, which can reach a top speed of 309.19 kph. It can accelerate to 100 kph within 2.36 seconds compared to 100 kph in 2.5 seconds by Ferrari's hybrid SF90 Stradale model.



The supercar, priced at 1.68 million yuan, equivalent to $233,424, is powered by e4 Platform, and the BYD-developed DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System, integrating track performance, street adaptability, and playful features.



U9 supports dual charging and can charge from 30 percent to 80 percent in 10 minutes. The four electric motors power the supercar with a total output of 960 kW and 1,680 Nm peak torque.



The latest EV, equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery or LFP, will be available for pre-orders at a non-refundable deposit of 300,000 yuan. The automaker offers a warranty for 6 years or 150,000 km.



U9 also features DiLink150 intelligent platform, powered by customized 4nm 5G chips.



BYD had earlier launched SUV U8 under its Yangwang brand and plans to launch soon U7 sedan with a 135.5 kWh battery.



The latest launch is a part of the Chinese automaker's plan to compete with the industry giants as it also plans to increase sales globally and would open a factory in Europe soon.



Notably, BYD had produced over 3 million new-energy vehicles in 2023, out of which 1.6 million were battery-only passenger cars, and 1.4. million were hybrid vehicles.



