

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Monday with investors looking ahead to data on U.S. personal consumption expenditure, due later in the week, for more clarity about the outlook for the Federal Reserve's interest rate move.



A subdued dollar helped limit the yellow metal's downside. The dollar index, which dropped to 103.71 in early New York session, was trading at 103.84 a little while ago, about 0.1% down from Friday's close.



Gold futures for April ended lower by $10.50 at $2,038.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.456 at $22.526 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8200 per pound, down $0.0600 from the previous close.



Data on U.S. personal consumption expenditure, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is due on Thursday.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the U.S. central bank is on track to cut interest rates 'later this year.'



A string of speeches by Federal Reserve officials this week may provide additional clarity on the timing and pace of rate cuts.



Data on durable goods orders, new home sales, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity are also due this week. There are expectations of a positive outcome in the U.S. Q4 GDP data to be released on Wednesday.



Investors also await inflation data from Germany, France, Spain and the euro zone.



