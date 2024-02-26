

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Subway Thornton Oil store in Columbus, Ohio overcharged Letitia Bishop, a local woman, for three sandwiches, causing her to pay a shocking amount of $1,021.50.



The receipt, obtained by WSYX ABC 6's 'On Your Side,' showed that Bishop was charged an exorbitant $1,010 for a single sandwich, which is well above the usual price range of $6.50 to $12 for a footlong sub.



Upon realizing the error, Bishop attempted to reach out to Subway's corporate office for assistance, but her efforts were in vain, leading to frustration and financial strain. As a result, she was left cash-strapped and struggling to afford basic necessities like groceries.



Despite her attempts to resolve the issue with her bank and the now-closed Subway location, Bishop faced several challenges in recovering her money. According to Subway's website, the Thornton Oil location in question, located at 4600 Winchester Pike, is temporarily closed.



After seeking help from Lee Anne Lanigan, the director of consumer relations and investigations at the Better Business Bureau, and media attention, Bishop eventually received a refund after 7 weeks.



The refund process involved Subway connecting with the regional manager of Thorntons, the gas station franchise owner, who provided the reimbursement in cash. As an apology, the franchise owner offered complimentary meals once a week for eight weeks.



However, Bishop encountered a delay when depositing the cash at her bank, as the funds were put on hold, impacting her ability to cover expenses promptly. Despite the delay, Bishop was relieved to have finally received refund after a long and arduous process.



