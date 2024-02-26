

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese company Xiaomi unveiled its latest SU7 Max EV at the Mobile World Congress or MWC held in Barcelona. While the EV was first introduced in China in December, the MWC presentation marked its global debut.



Positioned as a 'full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan,' the Xiaomi SU7 is the first product in Xiaomi's EV lineup, showcasing advancements in performance, ecosystem integration, and mobile smart technology.



Built on Xiaomi's Modena platform, the EV boasts slightly larger dimensions than the Porsche Taycan, measuring 4997/1963/1455 mm (L/W/H) with a 3000 mm wheelbase. The car features a spacious 105-liter frunk, along with 517 liters of boot space. It supports rapid 800V charging, enabling the addition of 220 km of CLTC range in just 5 minutes.



The vehicle is powered by a Qilin NMC battery from CATL with a 101-kWh capacity, offering a maximum range of 800 km. The AWD version delivers 495 kW of power and 838 Nm torque, achieving 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h. Xiaomi touts the SU7 for its exceptional aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of only 0.195 Cd, the lowest among production vehicles.



In addition to its performance and range, the SU7 is equipped with advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, entertainment screens, a 25-speaker system, and various connectivity options.



Although Xiaomi is renowned for its affordable smartphones and gadgets, the company aims to position the SU7 in the premium segment, challenging established players like Porsche.



Xiaomi's president, Lu Weibing, revealed plans to target 20 million premium users for the new EV and confirmed that deliveries of the SU7 will commence in the second quarter of the year, with pricing details to be announced soon.



