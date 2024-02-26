

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



Earnings: $1.19 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.47 per share Revenue: $1.92 billion in Q4 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



