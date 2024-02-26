WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $7.76 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $6.76 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $76.27 million from $64.04 million last year.
STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $7.76 Mln. vs. $6.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $76.27 Mln vs. $64.04 Mln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX