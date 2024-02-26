

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $688 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $5.24 billion from $5.03 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $688 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.03 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken