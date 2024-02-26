

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.3 percent.



Taiwan will provide January results for export orders and Q4 data for current account. Export orders are expected to sink 3.6 percent on year after tumbling 16.0 percent in December. The current account surplus in Q3 was $27.22 billion.



Hong Kong will see January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, import were up 11.6 percent on year and exports rose 11.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD59.9 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken