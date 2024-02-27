KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 19 February 2024 and 23 February 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 19-02-2024 75 000 € 4 721 520 € 62.95 € 62.72 € 63.18 20-02-2024 78 000 € 4 852 567 € 62.21 € 61.92 € 63.14 21-02-2024 75 000 € 4 691 940 € 62.56 € 62.32 € 62.78 22-02-2024 75 000 € 4 752 255 € 63.36 € 63.08 € 63.78 23-02-2024 74 000 € 4 728 763 € 63.90 € 63.28 € 64.08

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 126 378 on 23 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 697 847 814.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

