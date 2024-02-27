KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 19 February 2024 and 23 February 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|19-02-2024
|75 000
|€ 4 721 520
|€ 62.95
|€ 62.72
|€ 63.18
|20-02-2024
|78 000
|€ 4 852 567
|€ 62.21
|€ 61.92
|€ 63.14
|21-02-2024
|75 000
|€ 4 691 940
|€ 62.56
|€ 62.32
|€ 62.78
|22-02-2024
|75 000
|€ 4 752 255
|€ 63.36
|€ 63.08
|€ 63.78
|23-02-2024
|74 000
|€ 4 728 763
|€ 63.90
|€ 63.28
|€ 64.08
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 12 126 378 on 23 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 697 847 814.
