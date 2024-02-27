

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange S.A. (ORAN), a French telecom major, announced on Tuesday that it has selected BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) to offer a banking continuity solution for its customers in France and Spain.



Through its Cetelem brand, BNP Paribas will provide a continuity solution to Orange Bank's customers in Spain.



The two parties will work together to support customers throughout their transition during 2024 to Cetelem digital banking solutions.



Customers in France and Spain can continue to use their accounts and Orange Bank services until they receive personalized notification from Orange Bank indicating the next steps, the telecom operator said.



Orange and BNP Paribas Personal Finance are also working together on a new credit solution for the financing of mobile devices.



