Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A3DSSN | ISIN: US98985Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol: ZA8
Tradegate
26.02.24
11:02 Uhr
11,150 Euro
-0,260
-2,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ZYMEWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZYMEWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,45511,90513:37
27.02.2024 | 12:10
Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 6th at 11:10 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.
  • Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on March 14th at 11:45 am ET in Miami, FL.

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.and follow @ZymeworksIncon X.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar
Director, Investor Relations
??

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove
Senior Director, Corporate Communications


