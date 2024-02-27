

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has said that a ceasefire in Gaza is expected by next Monday.



'My national security adviser tells me that we're close. We're close, it's not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire,' Biden told reporters in New York City.



There were reports of some progress being made in talks between the representatives Israel and Hamas in Qatar.



The Palestinian militant outfit had reportedly backed off some key demands in the ongoing Qatar-mediated negotiations.



Separately, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said progress has been made in talks on an agreement to free the hostages and secure a temporary ceasefire.



'We continue to believe that a deal is possible and we're going to continue to pursue it,' he told reporters at a department briefing.



If Hamas 'truly cared about the Palestinian people, they should agree to the deal that is on the table because it will greatly alleviate the suffering of those Palestinian people,' he added.



Ground operations and heavy fighting continue across the Gaza Strip, in particular in Northern Gaza, Deir al Balah and Khan Younis.



Around 1.7 million people, which is more than 75 per cent of the Gaza population, have been displaced since Israeli military launched attacks in the thickly populated Palestinian enclave targeting Hamas militants.



Following intense Israeli bombardments and fighting in Khan Younis and the Middle Area in recent days, a significant number of displaced people have moved further south, according to UNRWA.



Increased airstrikes in Rafah, including in residential areas without prior warnings have heightened fears that they will further hamper overstretched humanitarian operations, said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.



