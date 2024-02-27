MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $18 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86 million or $0.66 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.02 billion from $3.37 billion last year.
Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $18 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.
