

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



Earnings: -$32.3 million in Q4 vs. -$23.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $117.4 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.83 per share Revenue: $1.16 billion in Q4 vs. $1.16 billion in the same period last year.



