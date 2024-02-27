Stagwell Inc. (nasdaq: Stgw) Reports Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Expects 2024 Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%

Net Revenue Growth of 31% from Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group in FY23

Growth of 13% in International Net Revenue in FY23, Led by 17% Growth in EMEA

$65 million of net new business in Q4; LTM net new business exceeds $270 million

FY Revenue of $2,527 million; FY Net revenue of $2,147 million

FY Net Income of $42 million; FY Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "Despite a challenging year for marketing services and digital transformation-accentuated by our client mix-Stagwell grew share with some of our largest customers in 2023, took prudent steps to manage our costs, and invested in digital innovation to stay ahead of the future of marketing. In Q4 we returned to sequential net revenue growth, sold a non-core asset for significantly above our initial investment, and saw our tech company clients begin to re-engage."

"2024 promises to be a year of growth and expanded margin as we go into the political season and our AI and AR products come to market - including inclusion of ARound into Major League Baseball's native Ballpark app. We will be helping our clients transform with the three E's of AI - enabling stronger operations, adding efficiency to marketing and helping revolutionize their engagement with consumers."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Management faced ongoing macroeconomic headwinds during the fourth quarter and responded with decisive actions to align costs with revenues, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17 percent. Through the end of fiscal 2023, we have delivered - ahead of schedule - the $30 million in synergies that we promised at the time of our merger in 2021 and are now well underway with our goal of achieving the incremental $35 million of cost savings we announced earlier this year. Our sale of ConcentricLife during the quarter resulted in a significant gain which drove net income, reduced our debt and lowered leverage at year end."

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is as follows:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%

Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:

Completed the sale of ConcentricLife to Accenture in Q4 for gross proceeds of $245 million, resulting in a taxable gain of $175 million

Q4 net new business of $65 million; FY23 net new business of more than $270 million

Q4 revenue of $655 million; FY23 revenue of $2,527 million, a decrease of 6% versus the prior year period

Q4 net revenue of $551 million; FY23 net revenue of $2,147 million, a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period

Q4 organic net revenue declined 7% versus the prior year period and 5% ex-Advocacy; FY23 organic net revenue declined 6% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy

Q4 net revenue from international increased 3%, led by an increase of 19% in the United Kingdom; FY23 net revenue from international increased 13%, led by increases of 17% in EMEA, and 5% in APAC

Q4 net income of $46 million versus net loss of $43 million in the prior year period; FY23 net income of $42 million versus net income of $50 million in the prior year period

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million, a decrease of 20% versus the prior year period

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue

Q4 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00; FY23 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00

Q4 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.12; FY23 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.57

2022 Revised Consolidated Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements during 2023, the Company identified errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements. As a result, the 2022 financial statements included herein have been revised to reflect the correction of the errors. The primary change to the 2022 income statement was an increase in tax expense of approximately $18 million compared to the previously filed 2022 financial statements. The Company's 2023 Form 10-K will include disclosure providing further details of the revision.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations may result in increased tax costs;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 654,895

$ 708,185

$ 2,527,177

$ 2,687,792 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 419,865

419,811

1,621,174

1,673,576 Office and general expenses 179,871

172,415

661,250

601,536 Depreciation and amortization 35,036

35,631

142,831

131,273 Impairment and other losses 833

94,145

11,395

122,179

635,605

722,002

2,436,650

2,528,564 Operating Income (Loss) 19,290

(13,817)

90,527

159,228 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (22,889)

(19,510)

(90,644)

(76,062) Foreign exchange, net (672)

1,557

(2,960)

(2,606) Gain on sale of business 94,505

-

94,505

- Other, net 108

(5,157)

(359)

(4,975)

71,052

(23,110)

542

(83,643) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 90,342

(36,927)

91,069

75,585 Income tax expense 35,560

5,312

40,557

25,462 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 54,782

(42,239)

50,512

50,123 Equity in (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (8,423)

(1,132)

(8,870)

(79) Net income (loss) 46,359

(43,371)

41,642

50,044 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (45,073)

29,543

(41,508)

(30,125) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 1,286

$ (13,828)

$ 134

$ 19,919 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.01

$ (0.11)

$ -

$ 0.16 Diluted $ -

$ (0.11)

$ -

$ 0.12 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 112,769

122,927

117,259

124,262 Diluted 117,205

122,927

117,259

296,596

SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 311,432

$ 907

$ 368

$ (19,129)

$ (17,854)

$ 293,578

(6.1) %

(5.7) % Brand Performance Network 180,053

3,313

2,078

(8,367)

(2,976)

177,077

(4.6) %

(1.7) % Communications Network 81,224

113

-

(13,109)

(12,996)

68,228

(16.1) %

(16.0) % All Other 10,737

(184)

-

1,628

1,444

12,181

15.2 %

13.4 %

$ 583,446

$ 4,149

$ 2,446

$ (38,977)

$ (32,382)

$ 551,064

(6.7) %

(5.6) %







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 1,240,465

$ (2,266)

$ 6,677

$ (58,172)

$ (53,761)

$ 1,186,704

(4.7) %

(4.3) % Brand Performance Network 667,882

848

13,377

(14,005)

220

668,102

(2.1) %

- % Communications Network 293,844

(169)

1,918

$ (50,333)

(48,584)

245,260

(17.1) %

(16.5) % All Other 19,962

(354)

35,135

(8,157)

26,624

46,586

(40.9) %

133.4 %

$ 2,222,153

$ (1,941)

$ 57,107

$ (130,667)

$ (75,501)

$ 2,146,652

(5.9) %

(3.4) %



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.



SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 293,578

$ 177,078

$ 68,229

$ 12,181

$ -

$ 551,066 Billable costs 51,617

16,969

35,217

26

-

103,829 Revenue 345,195

194,047

103,446

12,207

-

654,895























Billable costs 51,617

16,969

35,217

26

-

103,829 Staff costs 187,986

105,838

43,319

6,292

11,088

354,523 Administrative costs 27,918

24,874

8,568

3,445

(1,871)

62,934 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,729

17,738

277

2,885

-

38,629 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 59,945

28,628

16,065

(441)

(9,217)

94,980























Stock-based compensation 11,861

2,518

1,157

91

6,937

22,564 Depreciation and amortization 19,448

8,322

2,800

2,238

2,228

35,036 Deferred acquisition consideration 3,813

1,739

(3,373)

-

-

2,179 Impairment and other losses 737

96

-

-

-

833 Other items, net(1) 6,147

3,969

198

95

4,669

15,078 Operating income (loss) $ 17,939

$ 11,984

$ 15,283

$ (2,865)

$ (23,051)

$ 19,290



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,186,705

$ 668,101

$ 245,261

$ 46,585

$ -

$ 2,146,652 Billable costs 191,404

100,675

88,446

-

-

380,525 Revenue 1,378,109

768,776

333,707

46,585

-

2,527,177























Billable costs 191,404

100,675

88,446

-

-

380,525 Staff costs 735,998

419,651

159,165

37,416

36,938

1,389,168 Administrative costs 114,118

95,837

33,664

4,689

11,472

259,780 Unbillable and other costs, net 65,267

56,598

613

15,087

-

137,565 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 271,322

96,015

51,819

(10,607)

(48,410)

360,139























Stock-based compensation 27,806

5,883

3,334

518

19,638

57,179 Depreciation and amortization 80,864

34,343

11,016

8,390

8,218

142,831 Deferred acquisition consideration 11,931

2,851

30

(1,752)

-

13,060 Impairment and other losses 9,912

1,483

-

-

-

11,395 Other items, net(1) 19,225

13,206

1,535

1,174

10,007

45,147 Operating income (loss) $ 121,584

$ 38,249

$ 35,904

$ (18,937)

$ (86,273)

$ 90,527



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 311,432

$ 180,053

$ 81,224

$ 10,737

$ -

$ 583,446 Billable costs 71,174

13,609

39,956

-

-

124,739 Revenue 382,606

193,662

121,180

10,737

-

708,185























Billable costs 71,174

13,609

39,956

-

-

124,739 Staff costs 186,373

111,725

43,814

6,044

6,244

354,200 Administrative costs 29,722

29,037

9,312

1,691

1,852

71,614 Unbillable and other costs, net 18,506

12,715

155

2,961

-

34,337 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 76,831

26,576

27,943

41

(8,096)

123,295























Stock-based compensation (1,270)

(3,322)

720

26

3,588

(258) Depreciation and amortization 19,356

8,630

3,161

2,776

1,708

35,631 Deferred acquisition consideration 3,460

(5,613)

3,168

-

-

1,015 Impairment and other losses 49,841

42,727

-

1,577

-

94,145 Other items, net(1) 1,770

4,453

326

1

29

6,579 Operating income (loss) $ 3,674

$ (20,299)

$ 20,568

$ (4,339)

$ (13,421)

$ (13,817)



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,240,465

$ 667,882

$ 293,844

$ 19,962

$ -

$ 2,222,153 Billable costs 234,505

89,326

141,808

-

-

465,639 Revenue 1,474,970

757,208

435,652

19,962

-

2,687,792























Billable costs 234,505

89,326

141,808

-

-

465,639 Staff costs 762,332

408,968

172,598

13,963

36,456

1,394,317 Administrative costs 115,724

94,867

33,787

3,940

6,655

254,973 Unbillable and other costs, net 70,116

48,212

427

2,990

-

121,745 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 292,293

115,835

87,032

(931)

(43,111)

451,118























Stock-based compensation 13,774

5,830

1,797

41

11,710

33,152 Depreciation and amortization 74,492

33,674

10,948

5,234

6,925

131,273 Deferred acquisition consideration 9,157

1,736

(24,298)

-

-

(13,405) Impairment and other losses 52,360

50,778

-

19,041

-

122,179 Other items, net(1) 4,345

8,129

883

22

5,312

18,691 Operating income (loss) $ 138,165

$ 15,688

$ 97,702

$ (25,269)

$ (67,058)

$ 159,228



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.



SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 127

$ (4,705)

$ (4,578) Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

35,780

35,780 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$ 127

$ 31,075

$ 31,202













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

117,205

2,416

119,621 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

-

151,649

151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

117,205

154,065

271,270













Dilutive EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.00





$ 0.12



























Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1) Amortization





$ 27,231



Impairment and other losses





833



Stock-based compensation





22,564



Deferred acquisition consideration





3,338



Gain on sale of business





(94,505)



Other items, net





15,078











$ (25,461)



Adjusted tax expense





14,768











$ (10,693)



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





41,768











$ 31,075

















Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss) Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs





$ (4,705)

















Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





(5,988)



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





41,768











35,780











$ 31,075







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 134

$ 52,712

$ 52,846 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

106,153

106,153 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

134

158,865

158,999













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

117,259

8,539

125,798 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

-

154,972

154,972 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

117,259

163,511

280,770













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.00





$ 0.57



























Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1) Amortization





$ 113,835



Impairment and other losses





11,395



Stock-based compensation





57,179



Deferred acquisition consideration





13,060



Gain on sale of business





(94,505)



Other items, net





45,147











146,111



Adjusted tax expense





(26,312)











119,799



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





39,066











$ 158,865

















Allocation of adjustments to net income Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs





$ 52,712

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





67,087



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





39,066











106,153











$ 158,865







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (13,828)

$ 49,461

$ 35,633 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

27,696

27,696 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

(13,828)

77,157

63,329













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

122,927

5,666

128,593 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

-

164,376

164,376 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

122,927

170,042

292,969



























Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (0.11)





$ 0.22













Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1) Amortization





$ 28,886



Impairment and other losses





94,145



Stock-based compensation





(258)



Deferred acquisition consideration





1,015



Other items, net





6,579











130,367



Adjusted tax expense





(18,186)











$ 112,181



Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





(35,024)



Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 77,157

















Allocation of add-backs Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs





$ 49,461

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





62,720



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





(35,024)











27,696











$ 77,157







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 19,919

$ 102,123

$ 122,042 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

16,004

129,500

145,504 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

35,923

231,623

267,546













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

130,625

-

130,625 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

165,971

-

165,971 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

296,596

-

296,596



























Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.12





$ 0.90



























Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization





$ 104,763



Impairment and other losses





122,179



Stock-based compensation





33,152



Deferred acquisition consideration





(13,405)



Other items, net





18,691











265,380



Adjusted tax expense





(33,757)











$ 231,623







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,737

$ 220,589 Accounts receivable, net 697,178

645,846 Expenditures billable to clients 120,088

93,077 Other current assets 94,054

71,443 Total Current Assets 1,031,057

1,030,955 Fixed assets, net 77,825

98,878 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 254,278

273,567 Goodwill 1,498,815

1,566,956 Other intangible assets, net 818,220

907,529 Other assets 97,830

118,706 Total Assets $ 3,778,025

$ 3,996,591 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 414,980

$ 357,253 Accrued media 291,777

240,506 Accruals and other liabilities 233,046

268,871 Advance billings 307,665

337,034 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 65,899

76,349 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 66,953

90,183 Total Current Liabilities 1,380,320

1,370,196 Long-term debt 1,145,828

1,184,707 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 34,105

71,140 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 281,307

294,049 Deferred tax liabilities, net 45,495

40,879 Other liabilities 54,906

67,695 Total Liabilities 2,941,961

3,028,666 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 10,792

39,111 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A & B 118

132 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 348,494

491,899 Retained earnings 21,148

22,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,067)

(15,478) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 356,695

498,650 Noncontrolling interests 468,577

430,164 Total Shareholders' Equity 825,272

928,814 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,778,025

$ 3,996,591

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 41,642

$ 50,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 57,179

33,152 Depreciation and amortization 142,831

131,273 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 76,728

77,368 Impairment and other losses 11,395

122,179 Deferred income taxes 19,443

(18,241) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 13,060

(13,405) Gain on sale of business (94,505)

- Other, net 10,882

(2,848) Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (58,704)

37,780 Expenditures billable to clients (27,468)

(32,366) Other assets (1,415)

1,179 Accounts payable 52,837

108,028 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (24,723)

(22,177) Advance billings (35,146)

(27,062) Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases (87,629)

(86,525) Deferred acquisition related payments (15,400)

(10,793) Net cash provided by operating activities 81,007

347,586 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (14,238)

(22,663) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,339)

(74,234) Capitalized software (28,175)

(12,774) Proceeds from sale of business, net 229,484

- Other (7,781)

(6,604) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 155,951

(116,275) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,945,500

(1,266,000) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,986,500)

1,255,500 Shares repurchased and cancelled (223,835)

(70,269) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (24,964)

(39,197) Payment of deferred consideration (49,221)

(63,170) Purchase of noncontrolling interest -

(3,600) Debt issuance costs (844)

- Net cash used in financing activities (339,864)

(186,736) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,054

(7,995) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (100,852)

36,580 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,589

184,009 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 119,737

$ 220,589

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.