Stagwell Inc. (nasdaq: Stgw) Reports Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Expects 2024 Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%
Net Revenue Growth of 31% from Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group in FY23
Growth of 13% in International Net Revenue in FY23, Led by 17% Growth in EMEA
$65 million of net new business in Q4; LTM net new business exceeds $270 million
FY Revenue of $2,527 million; FY Net revenue of $2,147 million
FY Net Income of $42 million; FY Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "Despite a challenging year for marketing services and digital transformation-accentuated by our client mix-Stagwell grew share with some of our largest customers in 2023, took prudent steps to manage our costs, and invested in digital innovation to stay ahead of the future of marketing. In Q4 we returned to sequential net revenue growth, sold a non-core asset for significantly above our initial investment, and saw our tech company clients begin to re-engage."
"2024 promises to be a year of growth and expanded margin as we go into the political season and our AI and AR products come to market - including inclusion of ARound into Major League Baseball's native Ballpark app. We will be helping our clients transform with the three E's of AI - enabling stronger operations, adding efficiency to marketing and helping revolutionize their engagement with consumers."
Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Management faced ongoing macroeconomic headwinds during the fourth quarter and responded with decisive actions to align costs with revenues, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17 percent. Through the end of fiscal 2023, we have delivered - ahead of schedule - the $30 million in synergies that we promised at the time of our merger in 2021 and are now well underway with our goal of achieving the incremental $35 million of cost savings we announced earlier this year. Our sale of ConcentricLife during the quarter resulted in a significant gain which drove net income, reduced our debt and lowered leverage at year end."
Financial Outlook
2024 financial guidance is as follows:
- Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%
- Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million
- Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%
- Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
- Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.
* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:
- Completed the sale of ConcentricLife to Accenture in Q4 for gross proceeds of $245 million, resulting in a taxable gain of $175 million
- Q4 net new business of $65 million; FY23 net new business of more than $270 million
- Q4 revenue of $655 million; FY23 revenue of $2,527 million, a decrease of 6% versus the prior year period
- Q4 net revenue of $551 million; FY23 net revenue of $2,147 million, a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period
- Q4 organic net revenue declined 7% versus the prior year period and 5% ex-Advocacy; FY23 organic net revenue declined 6% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy
- Q4 net revenue from international increased 3%, led by an increase of 19% in the United Kingdom; FY23 net revenue from international increased 13%, led by increases of 17% in EMEA, and 5% in APAC
- Q4 net income of $46 million versus net loss of $43 million in the prior year period; FY23 net income of $42 million versus net income of $50 million in the prior year period
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million, a decrease of 20% versus the prior year period
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue; FY23 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue
- Q4 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00; FY23 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.00
- Q4 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.12; FY23 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.57
2022 Revised Consolidated Financial Statements
In connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements during 2023, the Company identified errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements. As a result, the 2022 financial statements included herein have been revised to reflect the correction of the errors. The primary change to the 2022 income statement was an increase in tax expense of approximately $18 million compared to the previously filed 2022 financial statements. The Company's 2023 Form 10-K will include disclosure providing further details of the revision.
Video Webcast
Management will host a video webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.
A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:
(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.
(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.
(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.
(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.
(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.
Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.
This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
- risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
- and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
- inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
- the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
- the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
- financial failure of the Company's clients;
- the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
- the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
- the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
- the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
- the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
- the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;
- the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
- adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations may result in increased tax costs;
- adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
- the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;
- the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
- economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza), terrorist activities and natural disasters;
- stock price volatility; and
- foreign currency fluctuations.
Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.
SCHEDULE 1
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 654,895
$ 708,185
$ 2,527,177
$ 2,687,792
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
419,865
419,811
1,621,174
1,673,576
Office and general expenses
179,871
172,415
661,250
601,536
Depreciation and amortization
35,036
35,631
142,831
131,273
Impairment and other losses
833
94,145
11,395
122,179
635,605
722,002
2,436,650
2,528,564
Operating Income (Loss)
19,290
(13,817)
90,527
159,228
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense, net
(22,889)
(19,510)
(90,644)
(76,062)
Foreign exchange, net
(672)
1,557
(2,960)
(2,606)
Gain on sale of business
94,505
-
94,505
-
Other, net
108
(5,157)
(359)
(4,975)
71,052
(23,110)
542
(83,643)
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
90,342
(36,927)
91,069
75,585
Income tax expense
35,560
5,312
40,557
25,462
Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
54,782
(42,239)
50,512
50,123
Equity in (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates
(8,423)
(1,132)
(8,870)
(79)
Net income (loss)
46,359
(43,371)
41,642
50,044
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(45,073)
29,543
(41,508)
(30,125)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 1,286
$ (13,828)
$ 134
$ 19,919
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:
Basic
$ 0.01
$ (0.11)
$ -
$ 0.16
Diluted
$ -
$ (0.11)
$ -
$ 0.12
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
112,769
122,927
117,259
124,262
Diluted
117,205
122,927
117,259
296,596
SCHEDULE 2
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Three Months
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Three Months
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 311,432
$ 907
$ 368
$ (19,129)
$ (17,854)
$ 293,578
(6.1) %
(5.7) %
Brand Performance Network
180,053
3,313
2,078
(8,367)
(2,976)
177,077
(4.6) %
(1.7) %
Communications Network
81,224
113
-
(13,109)
(12,996)
68,228
(16.1) %
(16.0) %
All Other
10,737
(184)
-
1,628
1,444
12,181
15.2 %
13.4 %
$ 583,446
$ 4,149
$ 2,446
$ (38,977)
$ (32,382)
$ 551,064
(6.7) %
(5.6) %
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Year Ended
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Year Ended
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 1,240,465
$ (2,266)
$ 6,677
$ (58,172)
$ (53,761)
$ 1,186,704
(4.7) %
(4.3) %
Brand Performance Network
667,882
848
13,377
(14,005)
220
668,102
(2.1) %
- %
Communications Network
293,844
(169)
1,918
$ (50,333)
(48,584)
245,260
(17.1) %
(16.5) %
All Other
19,962
(354)
35,135
(8,157)
26,624
46,586
(40.9) %
133.4 %
$ 2,222,153
$ (1,941)
$ 57,107
$ (130,667)
$ (75,501)
$ 2,146,652
(5.9) %
(3.4) %
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.
Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 3
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 293,578
$ 177,078
$ 68,229
$ 12,181
$ -
$ 551,066
Billable costs
51,617
16,969
35,217
26
-
103,829
Revenue
345,195
194,047
103,446
12,207
-
654,895
Billable costs
51,617
16,969
35,217
26
-
103,829
Staff costs
187,986
105,838
43,319
6,292
11,088
354,523
Administrative costs
27,918
24,874
8,568
3,445
(1,871)
62,934
Unbillable and other costs, net
17,729
17,738
277
2,885
-
38,629
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
59,945
28,628
16,065
(441)
(9,217)
94,980
Stock-based compensation
11,861
2,518
1,157
91
6,937
22,564
Depreciation and amortization
19,448
8,322
2,800
2,238
2,228
35,036
Deferred acquisition consideration
3,813
1,739
(3,373)
-
-
2,179
Impairment and other losses
737
96
-
-
-
833
Other items, net(1)
6,147
3,969
198
95
4,669
15,078
Operating income (loss)
$ 17,939
$ 11,984
$ 15,283
$ (2,865)
$ (23,051)
$ 19,290
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.
Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 4
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 1,186,705
$ 668,101
$ 245,261
$ 46,585
$ -
$ 2,146,652
Billable costs
191,404
100,675
88,446
-
-
380,525
Revenue
1,378,109
768,776
333,707
46,585
-
2,527,177
Billable costs
191,404
100,675
88,446
-
-
380,525
Staff costs
735,998
419,651
159,165
37,416
36,938
1,389,168
Administrative costs
114,118
95,837
33,664
4,689
11,472
259,780
Unbillable and other costs, net
65,267
56,598
613
15,087
-
137,565
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
271,322
96,015
51,819
(10,607)
(48,410)
360,139
Stock-based compensation
27,806
5,883
3,334
518
19,638
57,179
Depreciation and amortization
80,864
34,343
11,016
8,390
8,218
142,831
Deferred acquisition consideration
11,931
2,851
30
(1,752)
-
13,060
Impairment and other losses
9,912
1,483
-
-
-
11,395
Other items, net(1)
19,225
13,206
1,535
1,174
10,007
45,147
Operating income (loss)
$ 121,584
$ 38,249
$ 35,904
$ (18,937)
$ (86,273)
$ 90,527
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.
Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 5
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 311,432
$ 180,053
$ 81,224
$ 10,737
$ -
$ 583,446
Billable costs
71,174
13,609
39,956
-
-
124,739
Revenue
382,606
193,662
121,180
10,737
-
708,185
Billable costs
71,174
13,609
39,956
-
-
124,739
Staff costs
186,373
111,725
43,814
6,044
6,244
354,200
Administrative costs
29,722
29,037
9,312
1,691
1,852
71,614
Unbillable and other costs, net
18,506
12,715
155
2,961
-
34,337
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
76,831
26,576
27,943
41
(8,096)
123,295
Stock-based compensation
(1,270)
(3,322)
720
26
3,588
(258)
Depreciation and amortization
19,356
8,630
3,161
2,776
1,708
35,631
Deferred acquisition consideration
3,460
(5,613)
3,168
-
-
1,015
Impairment and other losses
49,841
42,727
-
1,577
-
94,145
Other items, net(1)
1,770
4,453
326
1
29
6,579
Operating income (loss)
$ 3,674
$ (20,299)
$ 20,568
$ (4,339)
$ (13,421)
$ (13,817)
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.
Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 6
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 1,240,465
$ 667,882
$ 293,844
$ 19,962
$ -
$ 2,222,153
Billable costs
234,505
89,326
141,808
-
-
465,639
Revenue
1,474,970
757,208
435,652
19,962
-
2,687,792
Billable costs
234,505
89,326
141,808
-
-
465,639
Staff costs
762,332
408,968
172,598
13,963
36,456
1,394,317
Administrative costs
115,724
94,867
33,787
3,940
6,655
254,973
Unbillable and other costs, net
70,116
48,212
427
2,990
-
121,745
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
292,293
115,835
87,032
(931)
(43,111)
451,118
Stock-based compensation
13,774
5,830
1,797
41
11,710
33,152
Depreciation and amortization
74,492
33,674
10,948
5,234
6,925
131,273
Deferred acquisition consideration
9,157
1,736
(24,298)
-
-
(13,405)
Impairment and other losses
52,360
50,778
-
19,041
-
122,179
Other items, net(1)
4,345
8,129
883
22
5,312
18,691
Operating income (loss)
$ 138,165
$ 15,688
$ 97,702
$ (25,269)
$ (67,058)
$ 159,228
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.
Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 7
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 127
$ (4,705)
$ (4,578)
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
-
35,780
35,780
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income
$ 127
$ 31,075
$ 31,202
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
117,205
2,416
119,621
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
-
151,649
151,649
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
117,205
154,065
271,270
Dilutive EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.00
$ 0.12
Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)
Amortization
$ 27,231
Impairment and other losses
833
Stock-based compensation
22,564
Deferred acquisition consideration
3,338
Gain on sale of business
(94,505)
Other items, net
15,078
$ (25,461)
Adjusted tax expense
14,768
$ (10,693)
Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders
41,768
$ 31,075
Allocation of adjustments to Net income (loss)
Net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs
$ (4,705)
Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs
(5,988)
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
41,768
35,780
$ 31,075
(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.
SCHEDULE 8
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 134
$ 52,712
$ 52,846
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
-
106,153
106,153
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income
134
158,865
158,999
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
117,259
8,539
125,798
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
-
154,972
154,972
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
117,259
163,511
280,770
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.00
$ 0.57
Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1)
Amortization
$ 113,835
Impairment and other losses
11,395
Stock-based compensation
57,179
Deferred acquisition consideration
13,060
Gain on sale of business
(94,505)
Other items, net
45,147
146,111
Adjusted tax expense
(26,312)
119,799
Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders
39,066
$ 158,865
Allocation of adjustments to net income
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs
$ 52,712
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs
67,087
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
39,066
106,153
$ 158,865
(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.
SCHEDULE 9
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ (13,828)
$ 49,461
$ 35,633
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
-
27,696
27,696
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income
(13,828)
77,157
63,329
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
122,927
5,666
128,593
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
-
164,376
164,376
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
122,927
170,042
292,969
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ (0.11)
$ 0.22
Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)
Amortization
$ 28,886
Impairment and other losses
94,145
Stock-based compensation
(258)
Deferred acquisition consideration
1,015
Other items, net
6,579
130,367
Adjusted tax expense
(18,186)
$ 112,181
Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
(35,024)
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 77,157
Allocation of add-backs
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs
$ 49,461
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs
62,720
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
(35,024)
27,696
$ 77,157
(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.
SCHEDULE 10
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 19,919
$ 102,123
$ 122,042
Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
16,004
129,500
145,504
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income
35,923
231,623
267,546
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
130,625
-
130,625
Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding
165,971
-
165,971
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
296,596
-
296,596
Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.12
$ 0.90
Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Amortization
$ 104,763
Impairment and other losses
122,179
Stock-based compensation
33,152
Deferred acquisition consideration
(13,405)
Other items, net
18,691
265,380
Adjusted tax expense
(33,757)
$ 231,623
(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.
SCHEDULE 11
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 119,737
$ 220,589
Accounts receivable, net
697,178
645,846
Expenditures billable to clients
120,088
93,077
Other current assets
94,054
71,443
Total Current Assets
1,031,057
1,030,955
Fixed assets, net
77,825
98,878
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
254,278
273,567
Goodwill
1,498,815
1,566,956
Other intangible assets, net
818,220
907,529
Other assets
97,830
118,706
Total Assets
$ 3,778,025
$ 3,996,591
LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 414,980
$ 357,253
Accrued media
291,777
240,506
Accruals and other liabilities
233,046
268,871
Advance billings
307,665
337,034
Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases
65,899
76,349
Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration
66,953
90,183
Total Current Liabilities
1,380,320
1,370,196
Long-term debt
1,145,828
1,184,707
Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration
34,105
71,140
Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases
281,307
294,049
Deferred tax liabilities, net
45,495
40,879
Other liabilities
54,906
67,695
Total Liabilities
2,941,961
3,028,666
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
10,792
39,111
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares - Class A & B
118
132
Common shares - Class C
2
2
Paid-in capital
348,494
491,899
Retained earnings
21,148
22,095
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,067)
(15,478)
Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity
356,695
498,650
Noncontrolling interests
468,577
430,164
Total Shareholders' Equity
825,272
928,814
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,778,025
$ 3,996,591
SCHEDULE 12
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 41,642
$ 50,044
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
57,179
33,152
Depreciation and amortization
142,831
131,273
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets
76,728
77,368
Impairment and other losses
11,395
122,179
Deferred income taxes
19,443
(18,241)
Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration
13,060
(13,405)
Gain on sale of business
(94,505)
-
Other, net
10,882
(2,848)
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable
(58,704)
37,780
Expenditures billable to clients
(27,468)
(32,366)
Other assets
(1,415)
1,179
Accounts payable
52,837
108,028
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(24,723)
(22,177)
Advance billings
(35,146)
(27,062)
Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases
(87,629)
(86,525)
Deferred acquisition related payments
(15,400)
(10,793)
Net cash provided by operating activities
81,007
347,586
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(14,238)
(22,663)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(23,339)
(74,234)
Capitalized software
(28,175)
(12,774)
Proceeds from sale of business, net
229,484
-
Other
(7,781)
(6,604)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
155,951
(116,275)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility
1,945,500
(1,266,000)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility
(1,986,500)
1,255,500
Shares repurchased and cancelled
(223,835)
(70,269)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(24,964)
(39,197)
Payment of deferred consideration
(49,221)
(63,170)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-
(3,600)
Debt issuance costs
(844)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(339,864)
(186,736)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,054
(7,995)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(100,852)
36,580
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
220,589
184,009
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 119,737
$ 220,589
