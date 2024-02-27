

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $737 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.49 billion from $3.46 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $737 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.



