

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $124.0 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $94.3 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127.4 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.38 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $124.0 Mln. vs. $94.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



