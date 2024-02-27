

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):



Earnings: $12.7 million in Q4 vs. -$10.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.98 in Q4 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $134.4 million in Q4 vs. $202.1 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $158 - $168 Mln



