

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



Earnings: $18.19 million in Q4 vs. -$17.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.03 in Q4 vs. -$1.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $24.41 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $28.10 million in Q4 vs. $50.38 million in the same period last year.



