

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $515.030 million, or $28.89 per share. This compares with $476.544 million, or $24.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $26.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.859 billion from $3.690 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $515.030 Mln. vs. $476.544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $28.89 vs. $24.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $26.28 -Revenue (Q2): $3.859 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.



