

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, American Tower (AMT) initiated its property revenue for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects total property revenue in a range of $11.05 billion to $11.23 billion, net income in a range of $3.305 billion to $3.415 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $7.080 billion to $7.190 billion, and consolidated AFFO in a range of $10.21 to $10.45 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.87 per share on revenues of $11.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



