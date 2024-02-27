

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$1.66 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$3.43 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $38.62 million from $33.70 million last year.



Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.66 Mln. vs. -$3.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $38.62 Mln vs. $33.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34 - $36 Mln



