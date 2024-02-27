

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $172.4 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $174.8 million, or $3.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $204.5 million or $4.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $5.88 billion from $5.60 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $172.4 Mln. vs. $174.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.57 vs. $3.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.74 -Revenue (Q4): $5.88 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.



