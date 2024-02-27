Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend and Participate at WISPAMERICA OKC

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced its plans to attend and participate in an "animal farm" speaking session at WISPAMERICA OKC to showcase Peraso's latest mmWave solutions for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

The WISPAMERICA "animal farm" speaking session, featuring Peraso leaders Mike Hamilton Vice President, Business Development and Dr. Nadine Hatto, Senior Director, Product Marketing, will discuss "Meeting Fiber Head On: A Look at the Benefits of Unlicensed 60GHz For Gigabit Access." As part of the discussion on Tuesday, March 5, from 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM, both presenters will highlight the benefits of 60-GHz unlicensed FWA utilizing Peraso's turnkey solutions and how wireless networks compete head-to-head with and/or complement fiber networks.

Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Oklahoma City, March 4 - 7, 2024 where they will connect with customers and other industry leaders, explore new opportunities, discuss Peraso's suite of mmWave solutions for FWA and showcase their latest platform, DUNE, at booth #518.

"We are excited to attend WISPAMERICA this year and showcase how mmWave technology has evolved to deliver affordable, reliable internet to every corner of the globe," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Peraso recently announced the launch of the DUNE platform allowing us to deliver speeds that are on par with fiber to communities that are underserved. We are anticipating a lot of interest at the show and look forward to connecting with fellow industry leaders, as we explore new opportunities."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. As one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz), Peraso's technology is attractive to WISPs of all sizes. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz and licensed 5G solutions play a pivotal role in the FWA market and are being used in a number of applications as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Peraso's "animal farm" speaking session is scheduled from 2:15 to 3:15 on Tuesday March 5, 2024 in Exhibit Hall D Session Room.

Members of Peraso's executive leadership will also be available to meet with journalists, analysts, OEMs, ODMs and service providers during the show. Additional details related to WISPAMERICA are available at: https://www.wispaevents.org/WISPAMERICA24

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor; antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

