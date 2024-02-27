

GEA (dpa-AFX) - Klockner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel company, Tuesday announced that it will be a supplier of CO2-reduced stainless steel for the technology group GEA (GEAGF.PK).



The coil will be delivered to GEA production site in Bonen via the company's German subsidiary Becker Stainless.



The coil has a carbon footprint that is around 90 percent lower than conventional stainless steel. This means emitting less than 700 kg of CO2 per metric ton of stainless steel. This is in line with GEA pursuing the implementation of the 2040 climate plan to reach net zero by using 'green' stainless steel.



The company expects the collaboration to expand over the coming years.



Currently, Klockner shares are trading at EUR 6.64, up 1.53% in Germany.



