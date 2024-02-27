Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RD0J | ISIN: US22410J1060 | Ticker-Symbol: OLD
Tradegate
27.02.24
09:31 Uhr
66,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,49 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,0069,0014:57
68,0069,0014:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRACKER BARREL
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC66,00-1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.