

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) raised its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2023 to be between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion from the prior outlook between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $3.5 billion for the year.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 7, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 12, 2024.



For the second quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.2 percent, while comparable store retail sales decreased 5.3 percent.



