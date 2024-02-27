

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024 in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share on a weather-normalized basis, following the recent conclusion of APS's rate case.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.80 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken