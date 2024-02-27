Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver Receives $175,000 Grant from KeyBank to Support Homebuyer Education Program

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / KeyBank awarded a $175,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver (Habitat Metro Denver) to create a more robust and impactful homebuyer education program for low- and moderate-income families. The homebuyer education program will serve both current and prospective Habitat homebuyers.

Habitat Metro Denver partners with low- to moderate-income families to help them build and purchase their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage. As part of the services it provides to the community, Habitat offers homeowner education classes on topics like financial planning and home maintenance to help prepare homebuyers for their journey of homeownership. With this support from KeyBank, Habitat Metro Denver will increase the influence of its homebuyer education program by teaching prospective homeowners about credit, saving, and investing, as well as how to access affordable lending options.

"Habitat believes, and KeyBank wholeheartedly agrees, that when people have a stable, decent and affordable place to call home, the results are transformational for generations," said Chris Picardi, president of KeyBank's Colorado market. "This grant will help Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver educate and prepare homebuyers to build wealth through homeownership."

Habitat will measure the homebuyer education program's effectiveness with online survey tools designed to gauge the impact of the program on Habitat families. Short-term goals include creating financial stability and self-reliance for homeowners, and furthering education.

"We are grateful for KeyBank's generosity and creativity in helping us expand our homeowner education program," said Jaime Gomez, CEO of Habitat Metro Denver. "This support will ensure Habitat homeowners are set up for success as they navigate the financial and logistical elements of becoming a new homeowner."

About Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is part of a global, non-profit housing organization that seeks to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership, founded on the belief that everyone needs a decent place to live. Habitat homeowners help build or repair their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage or reduced cost for repairs. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver has served more than 2,000 local families throughout its 44-year history in Denver.?To learn more, visit HabitatMetroDenver.org.??

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

