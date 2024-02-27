

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the online marketplace for pet care services, Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR), announced the completion of the acquisition by private equity funds linked to Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash deal worth about $2.3 billion.



The acquisition, announced on November 29, 2023, was endorsed by Rover stockholders at a special meeting on February 22, 2024.



Following the acquisition's conclusion, Rover stockholders are eligible to receive $11.00 in cash for each share of Rover common stock they held just before the closure.



Rover's common stock has stopped trading and will be removed from the Nasdaq Stock Market.



