

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The state of Minnesota is expanding its Newborn Screening Program to detect Krabbe disease, a rare genetic condition that affects newborns' ability to break down specific fats.



Unfortunately, infantile Krabbe disease can be fatal within the first two years of life, as infants with Krabbe disease may experience nerve damage, leading to difficulties with vital functions such as eating, walking, and speaking.



Although there is no known cure for Krabbe disease, stem cell transplants can help manage symptoms and improve one's quality of life. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), stem cell transplants are most effective when performed before a baby reaches 30 days of age.



Dr. Brooke Cunningham, the MDH Commissioner, expressed his belief that adding Krabbe disease to the screening program will allow for early detection of affected children, potentially slowing the progression of symptoms and extending life expectancy.



The Newborn Screening Advisory Committee, recognizing recent advancements in technology and treatment modalities, proposed the inclusion of Krabbe disease in the routine screening for Minnesota newborns. Commissioner Cunningham approved the proposal, and newborns identified as at risk for infantile Krabbe disease are referred by their physicians to metabolic specialists at M Health Fairview, the sole regional center equipped to conduct stem cell transplants in newborns.



Minnesota's Newborn Screening Program screens for over 60 different conditions and blood samples are forwarded to the MDH's public health lab unless the parents opt out. The inclusion of Krabbe disease in the program is a significant milestone, offering hope for better outcomes for newborns and their families.



