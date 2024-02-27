

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $724 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $672 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.56 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $724 Mln. vs. $672 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.19 - $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.50 - $2.54 Bln



