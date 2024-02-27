

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norovirus, a highly contagious disease characterized by vomiting and diarrhea, has impacted several individuals in the U.S., especially in Northeastern regions, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The agency's data of the past three weeks showed that the Northeast had an average of 13.7 percent for positive norovirus tests, whereas the southern states have seen a positive test rate of about 9.4 percent, the Midwest is at 10 percent, and western states have seen a 12.6 percent positive rate.



CDC stated that during the period from August 1, 2023 to February 12, 2024, there were 759 norovirus outbreaks reported by NoroSTAT-participating states, compared to 521 norovirus outbreaks during the same period in the previous year.



The agency stated that the virus causes nearly 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis annually in the U.S.



Norovirus is a round blue ball structure that attaches itself to the lining of the stomach or intestine of a human and then transfers its genetic material to the cells by multiplying itself and killing human cells.



The virus is primarily transmitted through person-to-person or through contamination of food or water.



The agency notified that the affected persons suffer from diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.



Further, the CDC advised people to wash their hands often, rinse fruits and vegetables, cook shellfish thoroughly, stay home till symptoms go away, and avoid cooking when sick.



