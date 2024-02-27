

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



Earnings: -$31.2 million in Q4 vs. -$42.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $196.6 million in Q4 vs. $177.8 million in the same period last year.



