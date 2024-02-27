

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $439.6 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $346.8 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $446.4 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.83 billion from $3.53 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $439.6 Mln. vs. $346.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.



