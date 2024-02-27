

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$155.11 million, or -$2.40 per share. This compares with -$66.87 million, or -$1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $73.68 million from $79.94 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$155.11 Mln. vs. -$66.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.40 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $73.68 Mln vs. $79.94 Mln last year.



