

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $95.1 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $58.6 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $2.30 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $95.1 Mln. vs. $58.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.30 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

